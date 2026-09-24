"Twilight" star Taylor Lautner becomes a father for the first time

A joyful event took place in the life of actor Taylor Lautner, world-renowned for the film "Twilight", and his wife Taylor Dome. The couple became parents for the first time.

Taylor and his wife had a baby girl. The newborn was named Lennon.

Interestingly, both husband and wife bear the name Taylor. Because of this, they had also considered naming their daughter Taylor. However, they ultimately decided on the name Lennon.

Taylor Dome's pregnancy was announced in March 2026. Soon after, at the beginning of summer, the couple held a special gender reveal party and learned they were having a girl.

Thus, the Lautner family has grown by another member. Now, the era of parenthood has begun for Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome.