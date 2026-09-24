"Twilight" star Taylor Lautner becomes a father for the first time

·58·Culture
"Twilight" star Taylor Lautner becomes a father for the first time

A joyful event took place in the life of actor Taylor Lautner, world-renowned for the film "Twilight", and his wife Taylor Dome. The couple became parents for the first time.

Taylor and his wife had a baby girl. The newborn was named Lennon.

Interestingly, both husband and wife bear the name Taylor. Because of this, they had also considered naming their daughter Taylor. However, they ultimately decided on the name Lennon.

Taylor Dome's pregnancy was announced in March 2026. Soon after, at the beginning of summer, the couple held a special gender reveal party and learned they were having a girl.

Thus, the Lautner family has grown by another member. Now, the era of parenthood has begun for Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome.

Taylor LautnerTaylor DomeLennonTwilight
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Taylor Swift showed her wedding ring after her husband's touchdown: "This is my husband!" (video)Taylor Swift showed her wedding ring after her husband's touchdown: "This is my husband!" (video)21 September 19:24Before their wedding, Taylor Swift donates $26 million to charityBefore their wedding, Taylor Swift donates $26 million to charity3 July 02:19A video message that brought Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov to tears (video)A video message that brought Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov to tears (video)Today 14:39Actress Huvaydo's satire on "searching for a bride" rocks the internet (video)Actress Huvaydo's satire on "searching for a bride" rocks the internet (video)Today 11:58Who is the world's most handsome man and why was he imprisoned?Who is the world's most handsome man and why was he imprisoned?Yesterday 21:24Ulugbek Kodirov gained 26 kilograms for a roleUlugbek Kodirov gained 26 kilograms for a roleYesterday 20:14
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photo
Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photo
Zebo Rakhimova revealed where she gets money for her travels and how many countries she has visited
Zebo Rakhimova revealed where she gets money for her travels and how many countries she has visited