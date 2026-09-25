In Poland, a truck driver's leg gets stuck in the steering wheel

An unusual incident involving a truck driver in Poland was caught on video and spread across social networks. Mevzu Rize reported on this.

As it turned out, the driver was inside the truck cabin during a rest break. At that moment, his leg somehow got stuck between the steering wheel rim. The video shows the driver trying several times to free his leg.

According to some reports, the incident occurred at a railway crossing. However, no detailed information was provided about the exact location of the incident or how the driver's leg got stuck in the steering wheel.

The video capturing the incident spread on social networks and sparked interest among users.