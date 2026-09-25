Vending machines that shrink clothes in a minute will appear in Japan

Japan plans to introduce devices at airports that automatically compress and compact tourists' clothes in their suitcases.

The service, named «Pocket Tips», uses a special vending machine to compress clothes down to the size of a palm in about a minute. Depending on the type of clothing, the device can reduce its volume by a maximum of 7 times. This helps free up extra space in the suitcase for souvenirs and other purchases.

This technology was tested in 2025–2026 at Haneda, Narita, Kumamoto, and Naha airports. During the test at Naha Airport, nearly 96 percent of users reported a noticeable compression effect on their clothes. Around 400 people participated in the surveys across the four airports.

In September 2026, the service developer SJOY and the «terminal.0 HANEDA» center at Haneda Airport launched a joint project to prepare for the full implementation of this technology. Wider rollout at Haneda, Narita, Kumamoto, and Naha airports is planned starting in 2027. In the future, the possibility of using the service in hotels and other locations is also being considered.