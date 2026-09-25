Hugo is the tallest living horse in the world!

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Hugo is the tallest living horse in the world!

A horse named Hugo, living in the county of Northamptonshire, United Kingdom, has been entered into the Guinness World Records as the tallest living horse in the world. Guinness World Records reported this.

Hugo, a four-year-old Shire horse, stands 1.99 meters tall. His height was measured from the hoof to the top of the withers. The measurement was taken on December 2, 2025, and confirmed the horse's height to be 199 centimeters.

Hugo lives on Brett and Lisa Masters' farm in Towcester. He weighs approximately 890 kilograms. His owners described him as a calm and gentle horse.

Interestingly, Hugo may still continue to grow. His owner, Lisa Masters, stated that the horse could continue to grow and change until at least 7–8 years of age.

However, Hugo has not yet broken the record for the tallest horse in history. Measured in 1850, a Shire horse named Sampson stood 2.19 meters tall. Therefore, Sampson remains the tallest horse ever documented.

Guinness World RecordHugoTowcesterLisa Masters
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