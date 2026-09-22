84-year-old woman travels 2,000 km every month to distribute clothing

84-year-old Barbara Carroll, living in Western Australia, travels thousands of kilometers every month to deliver clothing to those in need in remote areas.

Barbara, who lives in Donnybrook, is known by locals as "Nan Barb." She loads clothes collected at her charity shop into her car and heads to remote parts of Australia, with her trips exceeding 2,000 kilometers per month.

Barbara distributes the clothing to charities and women's shelters in remote areas such as Carnarvon, Newman, Nullagine, and Roebourne. The items include clothing for men, women, and children, as well as blankets.

She says she does not expect rewards or recognition for this work. For her, helping those in need is simply a human duty.

Interestingly, having grown up in Nullagine herself, Barbara has a very close connection with the people in these regions. Locals call her an "angel" and deeply appreciate her kindness and support.

Currently, local residents are raising funds to buy her a larger truck to help expand her outreach.