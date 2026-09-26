When heatwaves hit China, why do men roll up their t-shirts to their bellies?

With the intensification of summer heat in some Chinese cities, an unusual sight can be encountered on the streets. Men roll up their t-shirts to chest level, leaving their bellies exposed. Among foreigners, this phenomenon is called the "Beijing bikini."

This habit is mainly practiced to slightly cool down the body in hot weather. Especially on hot summer days, this appearance can be seen on the streets, in parks, and around restaurants.

The name "Beijing bikini" originated because the exposed belly resembles the top of a bikini.

Although some consider this a simple and convenient way to combat the heat, such a sight in public places evokes mixed reactions among onlookers. Some cities in China have local regulations regarding dress code and public conduct. Therefore, walking around with a t-shirt rolled up to the belly can in some cases be assessed as contrary to public order and result in a fine.

Thus, while the "Beijing bikini" is viewed on the one hand as an informal method against the heat, on the other hand, it causes debates related to behavioral norms in public places.