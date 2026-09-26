Tashkent Metro replenished with 56 new carriages

·20·Uzbekistan
Tashkent Metro replenished with 56 new carriages

An important update for passengers has been implemented in the Tashkent Metro on the eve of the new academic year. All 14 planned new rolling stocks for the metro — a total of 56 carriages — have been fully delivered to the capital.

This was reported by the Ministry of Transport.

New-generation trains are currently serving passengers on four metro lines. As a result of purchasing the new carriages, nearly 70 percent of the metro's rolling stock fleet has been updated.

Thanks to the new trains, the intervals between them have been shortened, especially during peak hours when passenger congestion is highest.

Currently, during peak hours, trains operate at intervals of 1.5–2 minutes on the Chilonzor line, 3 minutes on the Uzbekistan line, 4 minutes on the Yunusobod line, and 7–8 minutes on the Elevated Circle line.

It is worth noting that the passenger flow in the Tashkent Metro is also reaching high figures. In particular, on September 21, a total of 1,181,581 passengers used the metro services, setting yet another record result.

Tashkent MetroMinistry of TransportNew trainsTashkent transport
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Tashkent Metro sets a record for daily passenger trafficTashkent Metro sets a record for daily passenger traffic15 September 15:49New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket pricesNew express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices10 September 15:49Discounts on travel tickets for educators in UzbekistanDiscounts on travel tickets for educators in Uzbekistan19 May 20:20What rank did Tashkent take in the ranking of world cities?What rank did Tashkent take in the ranking of world cities?Today 13:18A system of compensation for power outages is being introduced in Uzbekistan!A system of compensation for power outages is being introduced in Uzbekistan!Today 07:49Pensions may increase by 7 percent: the salary calculation period will be extended to 20 yearsPensions may increase by 7 percent: the salary calculation period will be extended to 20 yearsToday 07:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent
McDonald's is entering Uzbekistan: First restaurant to open in Tashkent