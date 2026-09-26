Tashkent Metro replenished with 56 new carriages

An important update for passengers has been implemented in the Tashkent Metro on the eve of the new academic year. All 14 planned new rolling stocks for the metro — a total of 56 carriages — have been fully delivered to the capital.

This was reported by the Ministry of Transport.

New-generation trains are currently serving passengers on four metro lines. As a result of purchasing the new carriages, nearly 70 percent of the metro's rolling stock fleet has been updated.

Thanks to the new trains, the intervals between them have been shortened, especially during peak hours when passenger congestion is highest.

Currently, during peak hours, trains operate at intervals of 1.5–2 minutes on the Chilonzor line, 3 minutes on the Uzbekistan line, 4 minutes on the Yunusobod line, and 7–8 minutes on the Elevated Circle line.

It is worth noting that the passenger flow in the Tashkent Metro is also reaching high figures. In particular, on September 21, a total of 1,181,581 passengers used the metro services, setting yet another record result.