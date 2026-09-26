Ousmane Dembélé to captain France against Belgium

Ahead of the key Nations League clash between Belgium and France, a major change has occurred in the visitors' squad. According to Goal.com, the team's star striker and captain Kylian Mbappé has left the squad due to injury, and Ousmane Dembélé will take his place. This loss is expected to be a serious test for the team led by head coach Zinedine Zidane. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It has been revealed that Kylian Mbappé suffered a left knee ligament injury while scoring the winning goal in the match against Turkey. The French Football Federation officially announced that the striker will not travel to Belgium and has returned to Madrid immediately to begin his rehabilitation. This is an unfortunate turn in the player's career, as he had just reached the 107-cap milestone, drawing level with Patrick Vieira.

The captain's armband goes to Ousmane Dembélé

According to L'Equipe, after Kylian Mbappé left the pitch, the captain's armband will pass to one of the team's most experienced members, Ousmane Dembélé. The PSG forward has played 68 matches for the French national team, which places him at the top of the hierarchy established by Zinedine Zidane. The 29-year-old player briefly held this role during last Friday's match against Turkey.

In an interview with TF1, Ousmane Dembélé emphasized that the team has fully prepared for the difficult match. According to him, the coaching staff is demanding that the players perform well, communicate more on the pitch, and strictly adhere to the 4-3-3 tactical formation. The player added that he was pleased with the victory against Turkey, but noted that they could have scored one or two more goals by capitalizing on their chances.

Crucial clash against Belgium

The match at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels will be a serious test for Zinedine Zidane's side. Currently, the Belgium national team leads League A1 after a 2-0 victory over Italy. France needs a positive result to maintain their position at the top of the table. This match will also demonstrate that the team is not reliant on a single player and show how tactically flexible they are.