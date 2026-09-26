Xiaomi introduces a new line of slim and smart ceiling lights

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi has announced a new series of ceiling lights called Mijia Ceiling Light C High Color Rendering. According to ixbt.com, these devices are designed for high-quality and safe lighting in rooms of various sizes, distinguished by their minimalist design and comprehensive functionality. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The new series includes two main models. Specifically, the D40 version is designed for rooms up to 15 square meters and is priced at 349 yuan. The L90 model, intended for larger rooms, is capable of illuminating an area of 25-45 square meters and is offered at 699 yuan.

Technical capabilities and design

The devices are produced in a slim and modern housing, with a matte surface that adds a unique aesthetic to the room. The lampshade features a special UV protection layer that prevents it from yellowing over time. The unique construction ensures uniform light distribution throughout the room.

The maximum luminous flux of the lights reaches 8400 lumens, with an average illuminance level exceeding 300 lux. The manufacturer states that the new product uses full-spectrum LEDs with a Ra95 color rendering index, which allows for the full preservation of the natural colors of objects.

Safety and durability

With the health of modern users in mind, the device is designed to be free from visible flickering. It also fully complies with the RG0 standard for limiting blue light exposure. This is particularly important for maintaining eye health during the evening.

The internal cooling system is designed for long-term continuous operation. According to expert estimates, even after 35,000 hours of continuous use, the luminous flux retains more than 90 percent of its initial level.

Integration with the smart home system