Heatwave Death Toll Rises in Europe: 212 Dead in 4 Days

·3·World
Heatwave Death Toll Rises in Europe: 212 Dead in 4 Days

The anomalous heatwave sweeping across European countries is causing increasingly severe consequences. Due to the extreme heat, death tolls are rising in several states, and emergency measures are being implemented.

According to the latest data, 212 people have died in Spain in just four days due to heatstroke and conditions related to high temperatures.

In the UK, record-breaking heat has negatively affected the operation of medical equipment in some hospitals. Due to the escalating situation, a "critical state" has been declared in certain regions.

In Italy, temporary restrictions on outdoor work have been introduced due to the heat. In Germany, a planned marathon was canceled because of high temperatures. Additionally, it was reported that more than 20 people died while swimming in water bodies.

France is also suffering severe consequences from the heatwave. It was reported that 48 people drowned, and three children left unattended in a car died due to lack of ventilation.

Experts urge the population to avoid going outside during the heat unless necessary, drink more fluids, and never leave children or pets in a closed car.

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