Abdukodir Husanov's Manchester City transfer became one of the most important events in the history of Uzbek football. However, it turned out that the Mancunians did not initially view the Uzbek defender as a primary candidate. A deep analytical process revealed other aspects of the player — in particular, his speed and ability to cover the space behind the defensive line caught the scouts' attention.

As noted in a BBC Sport analysis, Husanov's physical metrics seriously interested Manchester City specialists. Especially his results in terms of sprinting speed and agility were highly rated.

This information reveals one of the important details of the Uzbek footballer's journey in European football.

Husanov was not even among the initial 50 candidates

While Husanov was playing for Lens, Manchester City scouts monitored a number of players.

However, according to BBC data, the Uzbek defender was not even included in the expanded list of 50 players initially considered by the club.

The situation changed after additional analysis.

Manchester City analysts studied the information about Husanov more deeply and began to focus on his physical capabilities on the pitch. In particular, his ability to quickly close spaces appearing behind the defensive line stood out.

- Abdukodir's physical metrics, specifically his sprinting speed and agility to cover the area behind the defensive line, were truly at an extremely high level. Husanov's speed and agility were among the main aspects that caught the attention of Manchester City scouts.

These metrics are of great importance in top-level football, especially for teams whose defensive line is positioned high up the pitch.

Physical metrics that amazed the scouts

Speed plays a special role in Husanov's playing style.

In addition to duelling against opposing forwards, the defender can quickly close open spaces in the backline. In a team like Manchester City that utilizes a high defensive line, this trait is considered one of the crucial factors.

The BBC analysis also specifically highlighted Husanov's speed and agility in covering the space behind the defense.

Thus, the statistical data from Lens served to change the Uzbek player's status in the eyes of the scouts.

However, City aimed to develop another aspect of his game

Although Husanov's physical capabilities were highly rated, scouts also noted that there were aspects of his game that could be further developed.

First and foremost, this concerns ball handling, technique, and positional play.

This point is especially important for a defender because Manchester City requires central defenders not only to stop opponent attacks, but also to initiate attacks with a first pass, control the ball under pressure, and actively participate in positional build-up.

The BBC analysis also reports that growth in precisely these aspects has been observed since Husanov moved to England.

The period at Manchester City is transforming Husanov

Abdukodir Husanov began a new stage in English football after moving from Lens to Manchester City in January 2025.

According to club representatives cited by BBC experts, the player's ball-playing metrics have significantly improved following the transfer.

Therefore, for City, Husanov's transfer was viewed not only as bringing in a ready-made player, but also as a project to further enhance his technical and tactical potential while retaining his existing strengths.

An important achievement for Uzbek football

Abdukodir Husanov's path is of particular significance. After playing in the Belarusian championship, he moved to French club Lens and gained experience in Ligue 1. Then he joined one of the most prestigious clubs in the English Premier League — Manchester City.

Thus, Husanov went down in history as the first Uzbek footballer to play in the top divisions of both the French and English championships.

The most interesting part lies hidden in his road to City. A player who was not among the initial 50 candidates came into the spotlight of scouts after deep analytical research.

His speed, agility, and ability to cover spaces behind the defense became one of the main factors that seriously interested Manchester City.

Husanov's current career shows yet another crucial part of the post-transfer process: the Uzbek defender who proved himself in Europe is now going through a stage of growth not only in physical capabilities, but also in ball-playing and tactical terms.