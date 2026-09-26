Famous Turkish actors in Tashkent: Serkan Çayoğlu and Özge Gürel met with fans

·36·Culture
Famous Turkish actors in Tashkent: Serkan Çayoğlu and Özge Gürel met with fans

Actors Serkan Çayoğlu and Özge Gürel, well-known to Uzbek audiences through Turkish TV series, visited Tashkent. They participated in the opening ceremony of the "Turkish Film Days" and met with fans.

During the event, journalists asked the actors about their first visit to Uzbekistan.

"Yes, it's our first time. Yesterday we were in Tashkent, and today we are in Samarkand. We liked it very much. This trip was short, but the next one will be longer," the actors replied.

It is clear from their words that they had a great impression during their short trip around Uzbekistan. The participation of Serkan Çayoğlu and Özge Gürel in the opening ceremony of "Turkish Film Days" became one of the most anticipated meetings for Uzbek cinema enthusiasts.

During the event, the actors communicated with fans and answered various questions from journalists.

The actors' first visit to Uzbekistan has been short so far. However, they expressed a desire to stay longer in our country next time.

Serkan ÇayoğluÖzge GürelTurkish Film DaysTashkent
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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