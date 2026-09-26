New transfer intrigue in Europe: Real Madrid interested in Manchester City players

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New transfer intrigue in Europe: Real Madrid interested in Manchester City players

Another major transfer intrigue has emerged in European football. Reports have spread that Spain's Real Madrid has intensified its interest in Manchester City players.

According to the Spanish publication Sport.es, this interest coincides with growing discussions around financial rules surrounding the English club. There is speculation that if serious decisions are made against Manchester City in the future, major changes could occur in the transfer market.

What is the Manchester City case about?

In 2023, the English Premier League accused Manchester City of multiple breaches of financial regulations. The club has consistently denied these charges, and legal proceedings regarding the matter are ongoing.

No final decision has been announced on the case yet. Therefore, information about potential sanctions or their consequences is not considered a officially confirmed fact, but rather speculation from various sources.

It is precisely this backdrop that is intensifying discussions surrounding the potential transfer plans of European giants.

Real's main target is Erling Haaland

According to Spanish media reports, Real Madrid's primary focus is set on Norwegian super striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland has been one of the most prolific forwards in European football for several years. His physical attributes, goal-scoring prowess, and impact in big games spark immense interest from any club.

However, pulling off this transfer will not be easy.

This is because Haaland has a long-term contract with Manchester City and, according to reports, does not feature a specific release clause. Consequently, potential negotiations could prove very complicated.

Erling Haaland remains one of Real's biggest transfer dreams.

Gvardiol and Cherki also on the radar

Real is keeping a close eye not only on the attacking line, but also on the defense and midfield.

According to Spanish media reports, the Madrid club has also expressed interest in central defender Josko Gvardiol. The Croatian footballer is rated as one of the most promising players among modern defenders.

Additionally, Rayan Cherki's name is being mentioned among potential transfers. Reports suggest that Real had been monitoring his career even before his move to Manchester City.

However, extremely high competition in Madrid's midfield could influence potential decisions.

The battle for a new generation

The competition between European giants is now unfolding not just for established stars, but for the players of the future as well.

Young midfielders such as Enzo Fernandez, Elliot Anderson, and Ayoub Bouaddi are also being mentioned in various transfer discussions.

This indicates that Real is working on a long-term strategy to shape its future squad.

Could it be a big summer in the transfer market?

For now, any potential decisions regarding Manchester City have not been officially announced.

Nevertheless, the discussions surrounding the club have heightened interest in the European transfer market. Real's potential interest in Haaland, Gvardiol, and other players remains one of the most heavily discussed topics for the upcoming transfer windows.

If the situation shifts, major transfers that could impact the balance of power in European football are entirely possible.

Real MadridManchester CityErling HaalandTransfers
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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