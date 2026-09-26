Sitora Turdibekova starts Asian Games with confident victory

Members of the Uzbekistan delegation are continuing their performances at the ongoing Asian Games in Nagoya-Aichi, Japan. Competing in the 60 kg weight category in boxing, Sitora Turdibekova finished her first bout with a confident victory and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Uzbekistan's boxer faced Ha Thi Linh from Vietnam in the Round of 16. Maintaining the initiative throughout the match, Turdibekova won by a unanimous decision of the judges with a score of 5:0.

Turdibekova leaves opponent behind in her very first fight

In the 60 kg weight class bout, Sitora Turdibekova acted actively from the very first minutes of the match.

The representative of Uzbekistan imposed her style on the opponent and gained an advantage in points. At the end of the bout, the judges unanimously declared Turdibekova the winner.

5:0 — Sitora Turdibekova's first victory at the Asian Games.

This result paved her way to the quarterfinal stage of the competition.

Now to the quarterfinals

Having defeated Ha Thi Linh, Sitora Turdibekova will now step into the ring for the 60 kg quarterfinal bout.

The most intense phases of the battle for medals at the Asian Games begin precisely in the upcoming stages. Therefore, Turdibekova's next fight will be one of the crucial tests in the competition.

The Uzbek boxer, if she continues her confident performance from the first fight in the next match, will further strengthen her chances of fighting for medals.

Another important start for Uzbek boxing

The Uzbek boxing school has always been in the spotlight at the Asian Games. The members of the national team also face the task of achieving high results at the competition in Nagoya-Aichi.

Sitora Turdibekova started the competition successfully. Her 5:0 victory in the Round of 16, alongside securing a ticket to the quarterfinals, can also give her important confidence ahead of the upcoming fights.

Now all attention is focused on the 60 kg quarterfinal bout. Turdibekova's campaign for a medal at the Asian Games continues.