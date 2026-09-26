Liverpool reappoint Julian Ward as sporting director

A familiar name has returned to the sporting director position at Liverpool. The English club has officially announced the appointment of Julian Ward to this role. He has immediately started performing his new duties.

This is not a new chapter at Liverpool for Ward. He has worked in various important roles within the club's system for years, previously served as sporting director, and will now once again lead the club's football strategy and transfer operations.

Julian Ward is back at Liverpool

Julian Ward joined the Liverpool setup in 2012. During his career, he has headed European scouting, managed the loan player department, and served as assistant sporting director.

Ward became Liverpool's sporting director in 2022. However, he left the position in 2023 and was replaced by Jorg Schmadtke. The club's official statement at the time noted that Ward had collaborated with Liverpool for over a decade.

Now, the specialist has returned to the center of football management at Anfield.

With what experience is Ward returning?

Before coming to Liverpool, Julian Ward also worked within the systems of Manchester City and the Portugal national team.

In the recent period, he worked as a technical director within Liverpool's owners—Fenway Sports Group. Now this experience will be applied to his new role in the club's main football department.

In this regard, Ward's appointment is significant not as bringing in an external specialist, but as the return of a leader well-acquainted with the club's system to a key position.

Decision following Richard Hughes' departure

Ward's appointment took place after the sporting director position at Liverpool became vacant.

Richard Hughes announced that he would step down as sporting director on September 5, 2026. The club acknowledged his contributions during his tenure and stated that the process of appointing a new leader had begun.

Three weeks later, Liverpool made its choice for this position clear—the club turned to Julian Ward once again.

New tasks lie ahead for Ward

Julian Ward will play a crucial role in Liverpool's football operations, transfer policy, and strategic matters related to players.

At the same time, the club is experiencing a new era in the managerial position. In the summer of 2026, Liverpool appointed Andoni Iraola as head coach. The Spanish specialist succeeded Arne Slot at Anfield.

Therefore, Ward's return holds an important place in the process of working in cooperation with Iraola within the club's new sports management system.

Mike Gordon: "His experience is extremely valuable"

Fenway Sports Group President Mike Gordon highly praised Julian Ward's return to Liverpool.

The club's leadership emphasized that Ward's previous work, connections in the football market, and deep knowledge of Liverpool's internal system will further strengthen the operations of the football department.

Ward's responsibilities will no longer be limited to transfers alone. He will be part of a system where important decisions are made regarding the club's overall football strategy, scouting, squad building, and other sporting matters.

A familiar name at Liverpool, but a new era

Julian Ward's return to Liverpool marks the appointment of a familiar specialist to a responsible position once again.

His accumulated experience from his first tenure, subsequent work within the Fenway Sports Group system, and familiarity with the club's internal processes are expected to be useful in his new role.

Most importantly, when Ward returns to Liverpool, a new head coach—Andoni Iraola—has also started working at the club. This means a new phase of football management is taking shape at Anfield, with Julian Ward once again at its center.