Clarification provided regarding Bakhtiyor Muminov, who was left in a difficult situation in Russia

·42·Society
Clarification provided regarding Bakhtiyor Muminov, who was left in a difficult situation in Russia

A video has spread on social media showing Bakhtiyor Muminov, who ended up in a difficult situation in Russia and stated that he is from the Namangan region. The Agency for Migration of Uzbekistan issued an official response regarding the situation.

As it turned out, in order to clarify the incident, representatives of the Migration Agency's office in Russia and the Uzbekistan's Consulate General in Rostov-on-Don visited the scene.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Bakhtiyor Muminov moved to Russia with his family in the 1990s. Later, he obtained Russian citizenship.

Furthermore, the fact that the person featured in the video is a citizen of Russia was also confirmed by the law enforcement agencies of that country. It was established that his close relatives are also citizens of Russia.

The Migration Agency stated that it provides practical assistance, within its powers, to citizens of Uzbekistan who find themselves in difficult situations abroad.

Citizens encountering such situations can also appeal to the Uzbekistan's diplomatic missions and consular institutions abroad.

Bakhtiyor MuminovAgency for Migration of UzbekistanRostov-on-Don ConsulateNamangan region
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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