In Vietnam, fathers put their children in plastic bags to carry them across the river to school

With the onset of the rainy season in Vietnam, crossing the river becomes a serious problem for schoolchildren. However, in the village of Huoi Ha, parents are forced to use an unusual method to get their children to school.

It turns out that during the rainy season, the water level in the Nam Chim River rises sharply and the current becomes stronger. In such conditions, crossing the ordinary bamboo bridge becomes dangerous for children.

Therefore, fathers in the village place their children into large plastic bags and carry them across to the other bank of the river. This ensures the children's clothes do not get wet, and they arrive at school relatively dry.

It is reported that more than 50 students use this method every day, especially during the rainy season.

Although this method of crossing the river allows villagers to continue going to school, the journey remains dangerous due to the high water level and strong current.