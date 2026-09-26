Criminal case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan taken under control of the Prosecutor General

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Criminal case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan taken under control of the Prosecutor General

It was previously reported that sexual violence was committed against a 5-year-old pupil at a state preschool educational institution in Uchkurgan district, Namangan region. The investigation into this incident has been personally taken under control by Prosecutor General Nigmatilla Yuldashev. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As reported, in September 2026, the Investigation Department of the Uchkurgan District Internal Affairs Department initiated a criminal case under Articles 118 and 112 of the Criminal Code regarding the fact of sexual violence committed against a minor at a state preschool educational institution.

Within the framework of the criminal case, a preventive measure in the form of detention was applied against one person.

Currently, the criminal case has been transferred to the proceedings of the Namangan Regional Prosecutor's Office, and investigative actions are ongoing. The investigation process has been placed under the personal control of Prosecutor General Nigmatilla Yuldashev.

The Prosecutor General's Office stated that comprehensive, complete, and impartial investigation of the criminal case, as well as the protection of the rights and legitimate interests of the minor victim, will be ensured.

Furthermore, every identified circumstance related to involvement in the crime, concealment of its circumstances, or inaction of responsible officials will be given a legal assessment in accordance with the established legislation.

Namangan regionUchkurgan districtSexual violenceProsecutor General Nigmatilla Yuldashev
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