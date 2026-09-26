"Bodybuilder" roosters attract attention in Vietnam

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"Bodybuilder" roosters attract attention in Vietnam

A video featuring roosters with unusually thick legs and muscular bodies has spread across social media, catching the attention of users.

The birds in the video belong to the Ga Dong Tao breed, whose main distinctive feature is their much larger and thicker legs than usual. This breed originates from the Dong Tao area in Hung Yen province, northern Vietnam. Dong Tao is a large Vietnamese village that has been engaged in cockfighting since ancient times.

The legs of Ga Dong Tao roosters differ from many other chicken breeds not only in appearance, but also in their bone and muscle structure. Studies have shown that the bones in their shins and the attached muscle-tendon system are significantly larger.

In Vietnam, this breed is valued not only for its unusual appearance, but also for its meat. Ga Dong Tao chickens are associated with local traditions and special dishes, and in some cases are sold at high prices.

The weight of Ga Dong Tao roosters is usually much greater than that of ordinary domestic chickens. For this reason, photos and videos showing their massive bodies and gigantic legs frequently spark interest on the internet.

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