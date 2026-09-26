Uzbekistan Rises to 4th Place with 34 Medals at the Asian Games: Results of Day 7

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Uzbekistan Rises to 4th Place with 34 Medals at the Asian Games: Results of Day 7

The first week — the seventh day of competitions at the Asian Games, featuring the continent's finest athletes in the arenas of Japan, has fully concluded. Demonstrating high consistency and skill, the Uzbekistan national sports delegation firmly maintains its place in Asia's top four in the overall team standings. By the end of seven days of intense competition, our compatriots have a total of 34 medals — 8 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze.

The top positions of the competition table are traditionally occupied by the continent's sports giants: China (107 gold), host Japan (31 gold), and South Korea (16 gold). Occupying the highest 4th place right after this "trio", Uzbekistan continues to outpace its main regional rival Kazakhstan (8 gold, 8 silver) as well as Thailand.

"34 medals, 4th position, and chasing the top three": 5 key points of Day 7

The most important facts from the official medal standings formed after the 7th day of the Asian Games:

  • Uzbekistan in solid 4th place: Our delegation is the fourth team of the continent in the overall standings with 8 gold medals;

  • Total medals reach 34: Our compatriots have won 8 gold, 17 silver, and 9 bronze medals;

  • Superiority over Kazakhstan in quality: Although Kazakhstan also has 8 gold medals, Uzbekistan secured 4th place thanks to a higher number of silvers (17 against 8);

  • China's record-breaking lead: Representatives of Beijing have taken an absolute lead with 107 gold and a total of 176 medals;

  • New finals ahead: Ahead of decisive bouts in boxing, martial arts, and team sports, Uzbekistan has a great opportunity to maintain its spot in the top four.

Asian Games: TOP-10 Country Medal Table as of Day 7 Results

The official schedule of the competition and comparison of national team results:

Rank

Country / National Team

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Total Medals

1

China (People's Republic of China)

107

41

28

176

2

Japan (Japan)

31

49

49

129

3

South Korea (Republic of Korea)

16

21

36

73

4

UZBEKISTAN (Uzbekistan)

8

17

9

34

5

Kazakhstan (Kazakhstan)

8

8

19

35

6

Thailand (Thailand)

8

7

9

24

7

Iran (IR Iran)

7

14

7

28

8

Bahrain (Bahrain)

7

2

2

11

9

North Korea (PRK)

5

5

4

14

10

India (India)

4

12

14

30

Uzbekistan Rises to 4th Place with 34 Medals at the Asian Games: Results of Day 7

Sports Expertise: Why is Uzbekistan's 4th place a major strategic success?

Conclusions of international sports experts and analysts:

  • "Silver reserve and quality superiority": The 17 silver medals held by Uzbekistan show that our athletes reached the finals in a large number of disciplines; it is precisely the difference in silvers that puts us ahead of Kazakhstan (8 silvers) and Thailand (7 silvers);

  • A firm step behind Asia's most powerful "trio": China, Japan, and South Korea are considered world leaders in terms of their infrastructure and number of athletes; occupying 4th place right after them is vivid proof that Uzbekistan has become one of the most powerful sporting nations on the continent;

  • Upcoming "gold reserves": Decisive matches in our traditionally strong sports such as boxing, taekwondo, kurash, and weightlifting are just beginning; this will allow our delegation to double the number of gold medals and not lose 4th place until the end of the competition.

In your opinion, will the Uzbekistan sports delegation successfully maintain 4th place until the end of the Asian Games, or will chasing rivals increase the pressure? From which upcoming sport are you expecting the most gold medals? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis with all fans to support our athletes!

Asian GamesUzbekistan sports delegationMedal tableKazakhstan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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