Uzbekistan crushes Armenia 3.5:0.5 to become the sole leader!

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Uzbekistan crushes Armenia 3.5:0.5 to become the sole leader!

At the 46th Chess Olympiad hosted in the city of Samarkand, Uzbekistan's main national team took a decisive step of absolute supremacy toward a historic championship. In the most crucial and intense 10th round of the competition, our representatives faced the Armenian national team, one of the strongest teams in world chess. In a match filled with high pressure and uncompromising tactical struggles, Uzbek grandmasters defeated their opponents with a resounding and crushing score of 3.5:0.5.

On the first board, playing with black pieces, Nodirbek Abdusattorov secured a brilliant victory over Haik Martirosyan, while Javokhir Sindarov defeated Robert Hovhannisyan, and Muhiddin Madaminov subdued the experienced Gabriel Sargissyan; Nodirbek Yakubboev recorded an important draw in his match against Shant Sargsyan. Thanks to this victory, the Uzbekistan-1 team brought its total points to 18, solidifying its sole leadership in the standings with just one round left before the end of the Olympiad. This triumph in Samarkand virtually seals our country's rise to the historic championship podium.

"3.5:0.5 score, 18 points, and sole leadership": 5 key highlights of the victory over Armenia

The most important official results and facts regarding the central match of the 10th round:

  • Crushing 3.5:0.5 score: Uzbekistan-1 defeated the strong Armenian team almost with a clean sweep;

  • Abdusattorov triumphs with black pieces: On board 1, Nodirbek Abdusattorov defeated Haik Martirosyan 1:0;

  • Important points from Sindarov and Madaminov: Javokhir and Muhiddin won their matches with white pieces, ensuring the team's advantage;

  • Sole leadership with 18 points: With only the 11th round left until the end of the Olympiad, our national team sits in absolute 1st place in the standings;

  • On the threshold of gold medals: A positive result in the final round will formalize the 46th Olympiad trophy and gold medals in Samarkand.

FIDE Chess Olympiad (Round 10): Details of the Armenia — Uzbekistan match

Table of board-by-board matches and final results:

Board order and pieces

Player with white pieces

Player with black pieces

Result

Impact and conclusion

Board 1 (Black pieces)

Haik Martirosyan (Armenia)

Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan)

0 : 1

Crucial away victory by the leader with black pieces

Board 2 (White pieces)

Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan)

Robert Hovhannisyan (Armenia)

1 : 0

Confident and uncompromising attacking victory

Board 3 (Black pieces)

Shant Sargsyan (Armenia)

Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzbekistan)

0.5 : 0.5

Stategically important and cool-headed draw

Board 4 (White pieces)

Muhiddin Madaminov (Uzbekistan)

Gabriel Sargissyan (Armenia)

1 : 0

Brilliant triumph over the experienced grandmaster

FINAL SCORE

Armenia team

UZBEKISTAN-1 TEAM

0.5 : 3.5

Uzbekistan is the sole leader with 18 points!

Chess expertise: Why is the 3.5:0.5 score against Armenia a guarantee of the championship?

Conclusions of international grandmasters and experts:

  • "The fall of the Armenian wall": In team Olympiads, Armenia was traditionally considered one of the most stable and invincible teams; defeating them 3.5:0.5 demonstrates that Uzbek chess players currently possess unmatched strength in the world;

  • Madaminov's brilliance and team depth: Muhiddin Madaminov's victory over a legend like Sargissyan proved that our team is head and shoulders above opponents not only on boards 1-2, but also on reserve and lower boards;

  • Psychological advantage: Reaching sole leadership with 18 points gives our guys a huge mental advantage before the final 11th round to keep tournament strategy in their own hands and secure the gold medal.

How do you think the Uzbekistan national team will secure the championship in the final 11th round of the Samarkand Olympiad? Which of our grandmasters' play left the biggest impression on you in today's 3.5:0.5 rout? Leave your personal congratulations and comments in the comments section and share this great victory in the history of our country's sports with all compatriots!

46th Chess OlympiadSamarkand Chess OlympiadUzbekistan-1 teamArmenia team
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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