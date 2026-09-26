President's letter and gifts presented to little Muhammadali

·72·Uzbekistan
President's letter and gifts presented to little Muhammadali

During the President's visit to Karakalpakstan, a video capturing a sincere appeal by a boy named Muhammadali spread across social networks, catching the attention of many. It reflected the boy's love for the Motherland and his heartfelt wishes.

It was reported that President Shavkat Mirziyoyev saw the boy's message, was pleased with his sincere words, and sent a letter of gratitude to Muhammadali. Official reports about this were circulated.

In the letter, the President wished the boy to grow up to be a person worthy of the country's history and useful to the people.

"When you grow up, I want you to become a person worthy of our ancestors, who benefits your people and your homeland," the letter says.

The President's letter and gifts were solemnly presented at the Jokargy Kenes of the Republic of Karakalpakstan. At the event, Chairman of the Jokargy Kenes Amanbay Orinbayev read out the President's letter.

Additionally, presidential gifts were presented to Muhammadali, his parents, and the preschool educational organization where he is raised.

Meanwhile, the boy's educator Gulbahar Saparova was awarded the "Vatan fidoyisi" (Devoted to the Motherland) badge by a decree of the Presidium of the Jokargy Kenes.

Shavkat MirziyoyevMuhammadaliKarakalpakstanJokargy Kenes
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Charos
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