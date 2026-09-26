Following kindergarten incident in Namangan, Child Ombudsman submits presentation to ministry

It was previously reported that sexual violence was committed against a 5-year-old pupil at a state pre-school educational organization in Uchkurgan district, Namangan region. In connection with this incident, the Child Ombudsman submitted a presentation to the Ministry of Preschool and School Education. This was reported on the Child Ombudsman's official Telegram channel.

As noted, the presentation was submitted on September 22 within the framework of the Child Ombudsman's powers.

It asks to critically review the results of the ongoing internal investigation regarding the incident of sexual violence against the pupil at the pre-school educational organization, eliminate the identified shortcomings, and consider holding the responsible employees accountable in accordance with the established procedure.

It was also demanded to eliminate the causes and conditions that contributed to the occurrence of the event, strengthen measures to ensure children's safety in all pre-school educational organizations across the republic, and take necessary measures to prevent such incidents.

In particular, it was indicated that responsible persons must conduct targeted inspections of pre-school educational organization employees in the performance of their official duties, and review internal control mechanisms aimed at ensuring children's safety.

The Child Ombudsman's presentation emphasized the need to eliminate identified shortcomings and take systematic measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

In accordance with legislation, the ministry must provide information to the Child Ombudsman on the results of the work carried out regarding the execution of the presentation within the established 15-day period.

It was stated that the Child Ombudsman will continue to study and monitor cases related to the violation of children's rights and legitimate interests within the scope of his authority.