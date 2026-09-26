The Manchester City Case: A Historic Decision in English Football and Guardiola's Words

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The Manchester City Case: A Historic Decision in English Football and Guardiola's Words

One of the biggest financial scandals in English football in recent years has reached a decisive stage. Reports have emerged that a panel of three independent arbitrators has found Manchester City guilty of 114 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. The closed-door legal proceedings could have a serious impact on the economic and institutional balance of the country's football. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Corriere.it, UK Secretary of State for Culture and Sport Lisa Nandy has emphasized the importance of bringing this case to a swift conclusion. According to her, restoring trust in football requires a quick resolution to the situation. The minister noted that while the Premier League has the right to self-governance, the established rules must be mandatory and respected by all.

The club has 14 days to file an appeal against this decision. If the charges are upheld, it is expected to pave the way not only for the future of Manchester City but also for potential compensation claims from other clubs and players. This could lead to drastic changes in the competitive environment of the English championship.

Reaction from the founder of Football Leaks

At the center of this exposure process is the famous hacker Rui Pinto. The Portuguese expert, who founded the Football Leaks project in 2015 to publish secret documents from the international football world, had his data analyzed in collaboration with journalists from Der Spiegel. It was this information that played a key role in exposing Manchester City's alleged financial irregularities.

Pinto, who was arrested in Hungary in 2019 and received a four-year suspended sentence for cybercrime and attempted extortion, later cooperated with several investigative bodies in Europe and was placed under special protection. Expressing his thoughts on the landmark decision regarding Manchester City, he called it a turning point in the history of English football.

According to Rui Pinto, the club did not just bypass the rules through structural manipulations and financial tricks, but turned them into a mere formality. The hacker emphasized that this situation went against all attempts to maintain the integrity of the competition and deserves serious punishment.

Against the backdrop of past and current processes, Rui Pinto recalled the famous words Pep Guardiola said at his first press conference as Manchester City manager. In an open statement, he said: "Fasten your seatbelts." This warning is taking on even more symbolic meaning today against the backdrop of the most intense events in English football.

Manchester CityPremier LeaguePep GuardiolaFootball LeaksFinancial Fair Play
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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