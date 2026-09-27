Firefighter performs prayer on top of fire truck after putting out fire

·3·World
Firefighter performs prayer on top of fire truck after putting out fire

A field fire broke out in the Ashag'idemirtash area of Turkey's Elazig province. Upon receiving the report, personnel from the Elazig City Fire Department arrived at the scene, brought the flames under control, and extinguished the fire. This was reported by IHA.

Afterwards, one of the firefighters noticed that only a few minutes were left before the time for the Asr (afternoon) prayer expired. To perform the prayer on time, he climbed onto the fire truck parked at the fire scene and said his prayers.

The moments of the firefighter praying on top of the truck were captured on a phone camera by one of the bystanders. Later, this footage spread on the internet and gained attention on social media.

ElazigAshag'idemirtashIHAAsr prayer
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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