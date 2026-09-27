New dinosaur species with giant claws discovered in China

A new species of dinosaur that lived approximately 125 million years ago has been discovered in China. Scientists have named it Kayrasaurus changliensis. It lived during the Early Cretaceous period in the area of present-day Liaoning Province, China. This was reported by Phys.org.

The new species belongs to the therizinosaur group. It walked on two legs and was compared by researchers to a "feathered bear" due to its appearance, particularly its large claws. The long and curved claws on its forelimbs are considered one of its distinctive anatomical features.

The nearly complete skeleton that formed the basis of the study belonged to a juvenile dinosaur. Nevertheless, its length exceeded 3.6 meters. Scientists estimated the animal's weight to be approximately 275 kilograms.

Another unusual aspect of Kayrasaurus is its very small and densely packed teeth. More than 32 tooth sockets were identified on each side of the upper jaw, and at least 45 in the lower jaw. Therefore, it may have had a total of more than 77 teeth.

The ancestors of therizinosaurs were carnivorous theropods. However, over the course of evolution, members of this group developed adaptations for feeding on plants. Kayrasaurus was also herbivorous and likely fed on taller vegetation.

According to scientists, the discovery of the new species helps to better understand the diversity of body sizes and ecological adaptations of therizinosaurs that lived in the Jehol biota.