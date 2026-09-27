Severe flooding in Bangkok: all 50 districts declared disaster zones

Heavy rainfall lasting nearly two days in Thailand's capital, Bangkok, has caused widespread flooding. Many areas and main roads of the city have been submerged, causing serious disruptions to traffic.

On September 24–26, nearly 300 millimeters of rain fell in some parts of Bangkok. The heavy precipitation caused water levels in the city's canals to rise sharply and overflow into the streets.

Consequently, all 50 districts of Bangkok have been declared disaster-affected areas. This decision will enable relevant state and local authorities to organize relief efforts promptly and in a coordinated manner.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has advised residents to stay home as much as possible and avoid going out unless necessary. Those living near canals have been warned to move their belongings to safer, higher ground.

Temporary shelters have also been established by the administration. Officials continue to monitor water levels and the situation.