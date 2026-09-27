Why Khamdam Sobirov stated he does not want to use artificial intelligence

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Why Khamdam Sobirov stated he does not want to use artificial intelligence

In one of his interviews, singer Khamdam Sobirov stated that he dislikes using artificial intelligence in his creative process. He noted that the use of artificial intelligence is becoming widespread, but considers this process a temporary trend.

"I think artificial intelligence is temporary," the singer said.

Following this, the artist was asked: "I am witnessing this even during music video production nowadays. Many artists are using artificial intelligence to save money. Why didn't you use artificial intelligence?"

"I think artificial intelligence is a temporary thing. After a while, all our compatriots will realize that it was created using a computer and artificial intelligence. Then people might get tired of it. Therefore, I believe in working genuinely and from the heart. If you work diligently on every task, God will provide," Khamdam Sobirov said.

Khamdam Sobirovartificial intelligencesingerartists
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