Switzerland crushes North Macedonia 3:0 away from home!

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Switzerland crushes North Macedonia 3:0 away from home!

As part of the 1st matchday of the UEFA Nations League, Switzerland, one of Europe's most organized and disciplined national teams, traveled away to face North Macedonia. In the match held in Skopje, Murat Yakin's squad fully demonstrated their high class and perfect tactical discipline, defeating the hosts with a convincing and undisputed 3:0 scoreline. Swift and sharp counterattacks decided the fate of the match: experienced midfielder Remo Freuler opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, while Zeki Amduni, who became the hero of the match, found the opponent's net twice in the 41st and 74th minutes, putting a brilliant brace to his name.

Although Macedonian forward Lupche Doriev, well-known to fans of "Sogdiana", was included in the match sheet, he remained on the bench and was not subbed on. This resounding away victory elevates Switzerland to the status of main favorite in the group and serves as a solid foundation ahead of their next away clash against Scotland on September 29.

"3:0 scoreline, Amduni's brace, and Yakin's tactics": 5 key points of the away victory

The main official facts regarding the important Nations League Matchday 1 fixture:

  • A resounding 3:0 victory for Switzerland: Murat Yakin's team secured a confident and crushing away win;

  • Zeki Amduni's brilliance and brace: The striker scored two fantastic goals in the 41st and 74th minutes, becoming the man of the match;

  • Early opener by Freuler: Remo Freuler gave the visitors complete control over the game in the 22nd minute;

  • Lupche Doriev stayed on the bench: Doriev, considered one of North Macedonia's leaders, did not take the field due to a coaching decision;

  • New tests on September 29: North Macedonia will travel to face Slovenia in the 2nd matchday, while Switzerland will be the guest of Scotland.

Nations League (Matchday 1): Details of the North Macedonia — Switzerland match

Technical indicators, goal chronology, and squad comparison of the match:

Indicators and Criteria

North Macedonia National Team

Switzerland National Team

Final Score

0

3 (Resounding away victory)

Goalscorers

No goals scored

Freuler 22, Amduni 41, 74 (Brace)

Goalkeeper and Defensive Line

Dimitrievski, Ilievski, Zajkov, Musliu, Herrera

Kobel, Atekame, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez

Midfield and Attack

Bardhi, Elmas, Kostadinov, Gashtarov, Miovski

Jashari, Freuler, Rieder, Manzambi, Ndoye, Amduni

Substitutions Made

Mitrovski (46), Stojchevski (75) came on (Doriev did not play)

Sow, Bruchgy (63), Sanches, Aebischer (75), Boteli (86)

Next Matchday 2 Fixture (September 29)

Away against the Slovenia national team

Away against the Scotland national team

Football Expertise: Why did Switzerland win so easily away from home?

Conclusions of European football analysts, commentators, and sports experts:

  • "Intensive pressing and midfield dominance chosen by Yakin": The Ardon Jashari and Remo Freuler tandem completely controlled the center of the pitch; the Macedonians' main creative forces Elif Elmas and Enis Bardhi were given no free space, which nipped the hosts' attacks in the bud;

  • Zeki Amduni's composure and dynamics: In the attacking line, Amduni showed high skill in positional selection and capitalizing on chances; both of his goals were the result of breaking behind the defenders and precision in finishing;

  • North Macedonia's offensive vulnerability: Due to fast wingers like Lupche Doriev not being subbed on and Miovski remaining isolated, the team failed to pose any serious threat in front of Kobel's goal.

Do you think Switzerland will achieve a similarly confident away victory against Scotland on September 29? How much do you think North Macedonia head coach's decision to leave Lupche Doriev on the bench affected the outcome of the match? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this Nations League analysis with all football fans!

Switzerland national teamNorth Macedonia national teamMurat YakinZeki Amduni
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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