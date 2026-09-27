3-year-old child dies after drinking insecticide at kindergarten in Akhangaran

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3-year-old child dies after drinking insecticide at kindergarten in Akhangaran

In the city of Akhangaran, Tashkent region, a 3-year-old child died after accidentally drinking a chemical insecticide at a kindergarten. The incident occurred on August 28 at state preschool educational institution No. 6 in the city. This was reported by Khayot Shamsutdinov, the press secretary of the General Prosecutor's Office.

According to the preliminary investigation, on August 27, at the request of the kindergarten's manager for economic affairs, a disinfector from the Akhangaran district disinfection station carried out anti-insect disinfection work in the utility rooms of the institution.

The inspection revealed that after the disinfection work was completed, the remaining chemical mixture was not stored in the prescribed manner. Ibrohim, born in 2023, drank this substance mistaking it for water. Afterwards, he was hospitalized in critical condition.

Despite the medical assistance provided by doctors, the child passed away on August 30.

According to the forensic medical examination conclusion, his death was caused by complications of acute poisoning of unknown etiology, toxic myocarditis, toxic encephalopathy, cerebral and pulmonary edema, and bilateral pneumonia.

In connection with this incident, the Akhangaran city prosecutor's office has initiated a criminal case against the disinfection worker under Part 3 of Article 116 of the Criminal Code.

Preliminary investigative actions are currently underway. A legal assessment will be given upon the completion of the investigation.

AkhangaranDisinfectionChild poisoningGeneral Prosecutor's Office
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