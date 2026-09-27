The 2nd round matches of the group stage in the prestigious football Gulf Cup, hosted in the Saudi city of Jeddah, delivered genuine intensity and astonishing drama. One of the tournament's favorites, the host national team of Saudi Arabia, took the pitch against Oman, defeating their opponents with a resounding and undisputed 3-0 score to cement their lead in the group with 6 points. Meanwhile, the day's most heated and heart-pounding clash took place between the national teams of Kuwait and Iraq.

In this super showdown which saw five goals scored in the second half, the Iraqis snatched a resilient 3-0 victory thanks to a winning goal by substitute Nabil in the 90+9th minute. Another noteworthy aspect for Uzbek fans was that players from Tashkent's "Pakhtakor" club directly participated for the Iraqi national team: defender Zayd Tahsin played the full 90 minutes, while Ayman Hussein entered the match from the bench in the 80th minute. Following these results, the battle in the group reached its culmination point.

“The 90+9th minute miracle, the 3-0 scoreline, and the 'Pakhtakor' legionnaires”: 5 main takeaways from round 2

The most important official facts regarding the matches in Jeddah:

Iraq's 90+9th minute victory: With the score tied at 2-2 against Kuwait, Nabil secured a 3-2 result in the final seconds;

Saudi Arabia's resounding 3-0 triumph: The hosts netted three unanswered goals against Oman's goal, bringing their points tally to 6;

Al-Buraikan's quick double: The Saudi forward scored two goals in the 11th and 34th minutes, becoming the hero of the match;

Representatives of "Pakhtakor" on the pitch: For the Iraqi national team, Tahsin played the full match, while Hussein joined the game in the 80th minute;

Group standings: Saudi Arabia occupies 1st place with 6 points, and Iraq is in 2nd place with 4 points, coming very close to the play-offs.

Gulf Cup (Round 2): Statistical and technical comparison of the Jeddah matches

Table of the Kuwait vs Iraq and Oman vs Saudi Arabia clashes:

Indicators and criteria Kuwait — Iraq match Oman — Saudi Arabia match Final score 2 : 3 (Resilient victory for Iraq) 0 : 3 (Resounding triumph for Saudi Arabia) Goalscorers Nasser 75 (pen.), 90 – Iqbal 52, Rashid 83, Nabil 90+9 Al-Buraikan 11, 34, Kadesh 18 Standings position Iraq (4 points, 2nd place), Kuwait (0 points, 4th place) Saudi Arabia (6 points, 1st place), Oman (1 point, 3rd place) Turning point Kuwait leveled the score in the 90th minute, Nabil won it in the 90+9th The Saudis scored three goals within the first 35 minutes to settle the matter Role of "Pakhtakor" players Tahsin (full 90 minutes), Hussein (came on in the 80th minute) Local stars (Kanno, Al-Dawsari, Tambakti) Main conclusion of the game A fantastic thriller that lasted until the very last second Absolute class and positional dominance of the hosts

Football expertise: Why did Iraq and Saudi Arabia become the top favorites?

Conclusions of Middle Eastern football analysts and sports experts:

"Iraq team's unbroken character and rotation": Despite Kuwait equalizing twice, the fact that the Iraqists did not stop pressing until the final seconds and that Nabil—who came on as a substitute in the 75th minute—scored shows that the coaching staff made ideal use of their bench strength;

"Physical load of the 'Pakhtakor' legionnaires": Zayd Tahsin's reliable actions in central defense and Ayman Hussein entering the pitch in difficult situations mean that the experience they gained in the Uzbekistan championship is also highly valued in international competitions;

Saudi Arabia's championship pace: The 3-0 victory over Oman proved that the hosts are the main contenders not only to advance from the group, but also to lift the Gulf Cup high above their heads in front of their own fans.

In your opinion, can the Iraqi national team reach the Gulf Cup final with this strong character and the support of the "Pakhtakor" legionnaires? Personally, how do you assess Saudi Arabia's resounding 3-0 home victory and their championship potential? Leave your thoughts and comments below and share the most intense analysis of Middle Eastern football with all fans!