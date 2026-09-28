Woman preparing for her wedding dies after liposuction surgery

In Mexico City, 35-year-old Dulce Maria secretly underwent liposuction just a few months before her wedding and died following the procedure. She had told her fiance that she was receiving treatment for uterine fibroids. It later turned out she had undergone cosmetic surgery.

Dulce Maria found Pink Glow Clinic through social media and paid an advance of approximately 3,300 pounds sterling after a consultation on August 27. She had not eaten for nearly 18 hours before the surgery.

However, the surgery was not performed at the address where the consultation took place, but in another building that looked like a house. Relatives stated that there was no clinic sign on the building.

Dulce Maria entered the building at around 13:00 on September 11. At approximately 15:30, her family received an urgent notification. The doctor informed them that the woman had lost a lot of blood and subsequently suffered a cardiac and respiratory arrest.

According to her fiance, Emir Caleb, the staff brought out Dulce Maria's belongings and asked to call an ambulance. They tried to save her using oxygen and chest compressions, but it seemed that the necessary emergency medical equipment was not available.

Dulce Maria was carried out by forensic experts after 19:00. The death certificate noted cerebral edema and fluid accumulation in the lungs.

In connection with the incident, the prosecutor's office launched an investigation into potential death by negligence and other offenses. An arrest warrant has been issued for the person suspected of performing the surgery, but their identity and arrest have not been officially confirmed.

Dulce Maria's sister later stated that she saw needle marks under her ribs and buttocks. These marks have not yet been officially explained. Family members also claimed that Dulce Maria had expressed concern over the lack of a blood supply at the clinic and that the doctor had treated her "very rudely" during the pre-operative examination.

Dulce Maria's son, Didier Gonzalez, remembered his mother, calling her a "warrior woman." After the incident, the clinic deleted its posts on social media.

The investigation is still ongoing.