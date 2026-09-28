Gulf Cup: UAE and Qatar secure victories to start the battle for the top spot!

The 2nd round of Group B matches in the Gulf Cup, hosted in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has concluded. The continent's two favorites — Qatar and the United Arab Emirates — achieved another set of successful matches, practically sealing their qualification for the play-offs. While the Qatari national team edged past Yemen with a narrow 1:0 scoreline, the UAE team scored three unanswered goals against Bahrain to secure a confident 3:0 victory. After two rounds, both national teams have accumulated 6 points each, dominating the top of the group. Now, in the 3rd round, a decisive and high-stakes clash will take place between Qatar and the UAE for first place in the group.

"Victory in Jeddah, 6 points, and a final before the final": 5 key takeaways from the 2nd round

The most important official data and indicators from the 2nd round of Group B in the Gulf Cup:

Composed victory for Qatar: The reigning champion of Asia broke down Yemen's defense in the 64th minute with a goal by Abdurisag (1:0);

Absolute dominance by the UAE: Kamara, Bala, and Saleh scored three unanswered goals against Bahrain, securing a 3:0 victory;

100% record in the group: Both leaders — the UAE and Qatar — have collected the maximum 6 points from two matches;

Yemen and Bahrain eliminated from the race: Having suffered two defeats and remaining on 0 points, both national teams have lost their chances;

Battle for sole leadership in the 3rd round: The group winner will be determined in the direct encounter between Qatar and the UAE.

Gulf Cup: Group B 2nd round results and standings

A breakdown of the matches played and the distribution of power in the group:

National Teams Matches Points Goal Difference 2nd Round Result Goalscorers UAE (1st place) 2 6 +4 and higher 3 : 0 (vs Bahrain) Kamara (30'), Bala (66'), Saleh (88') Qatar (2nd place) 2 6 Positive 1 : 0 (vs Yemen) Abdurisag (64') Bahrain (3rd place) 2 0 Negative 0 : 3 (vs UAE) — Yemen (4th place) 2 0 Negative 0 : 1 (vs Qatar) —

Football Expertise: Why is the Qatar – UAE match the hidden final of the tournament?

Conclusions from Arab football experts and analysts:

"The awakening of the UAE's attacking line": The effective performances of Kamara, Bala, and Saleh against a defensively stubborn team like Bahrain demonstrated the high attacking potential of the Emiratis; the team has risen to 1st place in the group based on goal difference;

Qatar's pragmatic play: Facing a defensively organized Yemen, Qatar accomplished their mission without expending excessive energy, thanks to a single accurate attack; Abdurisag's composure brought the team their planned 3 points;

Strategy of choosing a play-off opponent: The head-to-head match in the 3rd round will become a crucial tactical battle not just for the top spot, but also to avoid strong opponents from Group A and secure a more favorable bracket in the semi-finals.

In your opinion, will Qatar triumph through their experience in this marquee clash of the 3rd round, or will the UAE's brilliant attacking line prevail? Which team do you think is more deserving of winning the main trophy of the Gulf Cup? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share the analysis of this exciting Arab football tournament with all fans!