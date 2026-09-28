“Sensations” in the Nations League: Germany defeated, Portugal wins without Ronaldo!

A series of sensational and dramatic matches came to an end across European pitches in the 2nd round of the UEFA Nations League. In the central clash in Oslo, the Norway national team hosted Portugal. The match ended in a 2:1 comeback victory for the visitors. While João Félix opened the scoring in the 17th minute, Erling Haaland leveled the score at the beginning of the second half; however, just three minutes later, Gonçalo Ramos scored the winning goal for the Portuguese.

The most sensational aspect of this match was that the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo was not fielded at all and spent 90 minutes on the bench. The biggest sensation of the round was recorded in Germany: the German machine led by Jürgen Klopp unexpectedly lost 0:1 to Greece in front of its own fans. In another match, Ireland scored three unanswered goals away against Israel to secure a crushing victory.

“Ronaldo remaining on the bench, Klopp's fiasco, and Haaland's goal”: 5 key points of the round

The most important official information and indicators from the 2nd round of the Nations League:

Away triumph for Portugal: "Seleção" defeated Norway 2:1 in Oslo to strengthen their lead in the group;

Cristiano Ronaldo did not play: The Portuguese star was left on the bench throughout the match, and the coaching decision became the center of discussions;

Jürgen Klopp and Germany's stumble: The Germans lost 0:1 at home to Greece, recording the main sensation of the tournament;

Haaland vs. Ramos duel: Although Erling Haaland equalized in the 51st minute, Ramos's goal in the 54th minute decided the fate of the game;

Ireland's 25-minute masterclass: The Irish scored three goals within the first 25 minutes away from home to thrash Israel 3:0.

UEFA Nations League: Central matches and official lineups of the 2nd round

Results, goalscorers, and squad breakdowns of the matches that took place:

Match and pairing Final score Goalscorers Key details and events Norway — Portugal 1 : 2 Haaland (51') — Félix (17'), Ramos (54') Ronaldo did not play; the referee showed 9 yellow cards Germany — Greece 0 : 1 Kourmpelis (74') Jürgen Klopp's team suffered a sensational defeat at home Israel — Ireland 0 : 3 Parrott (13'), Idah (16'), Molumby (25') Ireland scored 3 goals in 25 minutes to seal the deal

Football expertise: Why are Klopp's defeat and Ronaldo staying on the bench being discussed?

Conclusions of international sports analysts, tactical experts, and commentators:

“Portugal's new model without Ronaldo”: Cristiano not starting against such a serious opponent as Norway and not even coming on as a substitute showed that generational change in the Portugal national team is working effectively in practice; thanks to the mobility of Félix, Ramos, and Neto, the team maintained tactical pressing and speed;

Crisis in Germany's defense: Jürgen Klopp tested a number of new names in the squad (Bisseck, Brown, Ebnutalib), but the balance between attack and defense was lost; Kourmpelis's goal in the 74th minute revealed that the Germans have serious problems defending against set-pieces and counter-attacks;

Norway's weakness in the center: Although the Ødegaard and Haaland tandem made their mark once, the gross errors of the defensive line and the cold-blooded experience of the Portuguese prevailed in a tense battle marked by 9 yellow cards.

Do you think the Portugal national team has started playing better without Cristiano Ronaldo, or will the absence of the legendary striker inevitably affect the team's main strength? How do you assess the sensational defeat of the Germany national team led by Jürgen Klopp against Greece? Leave your personal analysis and thoughts in the comments and share the analysis of the hottest UEFA Nations League results with all football fans!