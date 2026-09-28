800 vacancies in Belarus: Uzbek citizens to be organizedly recruited to Vitebsk

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800 vacancies in Belarus: Uzbek citizens to be organizedly recruited to Vitebsk

Muhsinkhoja Abdurakhmonov, Director of the Agency for External Labor Migration of the Republic of Uzbekistan, held an official meeting with Alexander Ogorodnikov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to our country. The talks focused on providing our citizens with safe, organized, and legal employment in Belarus, particularly in the Vitebsk region, which has a well-developed agricultural and industrial sector.

Employers in Vitebsk are offering about 800 vacancies for Uzbek workers. The selection process will cover all regions of our republic and will be carried out based on preliminary screenings and an online interview with the employer. During the talks, an initiative was also put forward for Belarusian employers to cover candidates' travel expenses in advance.

"Vacancies in Vitebsk, online selection, and travel expenses": 5 key points of the project

The most important official information from the meeting between the Migration Agency and the Belarusian Embassy:

  • 800 vacancies opened: Enterprises in the Vitebsk region of the Republic of Belarus expressed a need for specialists from Uzbekistan;

  • Main professional fields: Jobs are mainly offered in livestock farming, tractor driving, heavy and light vehicle driving, and subsidiary farming;

  • Transparent and two-stage selection: Candidates' documents and professional qualifications will first be verified by the agency, and the final stage will take place through online interviews with employers;

  • Equal opportunity for all regions: The selection process will be organized equally across all regions of the republic and the Republic of Karakalpakstan;

  • Travel expense coverage privilege: A mechanism was proposed where employing companies would pre-pay for citizens' travel tickets to Belarus.

Organized labor migration to Belarus: Vacancies and screening conditions

Table of indicators for the project to recruit workers to the Vitebsk region:

Directions and requirements

Official terms and established criteria

Location and region

Republic of Belarus, Vitebsk region

Quota and scale of need

Nearly 800 employees

High-demand professions

Livestock specialists, tractor drivers, truck/car drivers, auxiliary workers

Selection mechanism

Stage 1: Verification of documents and skills; Stage 2: Online interview

Candidate coverage

All regions of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Financial reliefs

Proposal for travel tickets to be paid in advance by the employer

Status and guarantees

Interstate organized and official legal employment

Labor market and social expertise: Why is the Belarusian direction becoming an important alternative?

Conclusions of labor migration experts and economists:

  • "Geographical diversification and security": To prevent labor migrants from depending on just one country, the Government of Uzbekistan is opening new safe routes; organized cooperation with Belarus serves to ensure that citizens are provided with official contracts and social protection;

  • Favorable fields for rural population: The offered jobs (livestock farming, agricultural machinery, driving) match the natural skills of many citizens in Uzbekistan's regions; this allows them to start working without excessive long-term retraining;

  • Reduction of social burden: The coverage of travel ticket expenses by the employer is an important factor preventing citizens going abroad in search of work from falling into debt or financial hardship from the very beginning.

In your opinion, how beneficial will the agricultural and driving sectors in Belarus's Vitebsk region be for Uzbek job seekers? Can the pre-payment of travel expenses by employers in labor migration encourage people to leave through legal channels? Leave your personal feedback in the comments and share this analysis of important labor news with your friends and family who are looking for work!

Agency for External Labor MigrationBelarusVitebsk regionMuhsinkhoja Abdurakhmonov
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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