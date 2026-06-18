The group stage matches of the 2026 World Cup are heating up on the fields of North America. Following the historic clash (1:3) against Colombia in the first round of Group K, the members of the Uzbekistan national team won the hearts of people worldwide not only with their intense play on the pitch but also with their high culture and humanity off it.

According to information shared by the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) official Telegram channel, after the match ended, our representatives left their assigned dressing room clean and tidy, expressing their infinite respect for the hosts.

You can familiarize yourself with the historical cultural mark left by our national team and the full goal statistics of the match through the following analytical data table:

The national team's cultural gesture Goals of the Uzbekistan — Colombia (1:3) match Upcoming group stage matches • Room cleanliness: The dressing room was cleaned to an ideal level. • 40': Daniel Muñoz (0:1)

• 60': Abbosbek Fayzullayev (1:1) • June 23: Portugal — Uzbekistan • Gratitude note: A thank-you note was left in Spanish and Uzbek. • 65': Luis Díaz (1:2)

• 90+': Jhon Campas (1:3) • June 28: DR Congo — Uzbekistan

"Thank you very much, Mexico!": Gratitude sealed on the tactical board

After the game, the members of our national team fully tidied the room and wrote heartfelt words in Spanish and Uzbek on the special board intended for the coaches' tactical instructions:

"Thank you very much, Mexico! We wish you luck in the World Cup. Thank you"

Furthermore, an official statement from the Uzbekistan Football Association reflected a special reverence for the legendary and world-famous Azteca Stadium in Mexico City: "We express our gratitude to the beautiful state of Mexico and the legendary Azteca arena for hosting our first official match in the final stages of the World Cups." This noble gesture earned high praise from local fans and organizers.

Debut match chronology and goals scored

It is worth mentioning that this match, which took place on Wednesday, entered the annals as the first-ever World Cup match for the Uzbekistan national team. In the match hosted by Mexico, the "White Wolves" led by Fabio Cannavaro conceded 1:3 to a strong Colombian national team.

Colombia's defender Daniel Muñoz opened the scoring in the 40th minute following a goal assist from Luis Díaz. In the second half, our representatives applied great pressure, and in the 60th minute, our skilled midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullayev scored a historic goal to equalize (1:1). However, shortly after, in the 65th minute, Luis Díaz put the South Americans ahead again after a pass from Gustavo Puerta. Just before the end of regulation time, Jhon Campas converted a pass from Juan Hernández to set the final score.

The test is still ahead: Next stops

Despite the defeat, our compatriots continue their World Cup participation in high spirits. Our representatives will play their next matches in Group K against one of the giants of world football, Portugal, and a serious representative of the African continent, the DR Congo national team, fighting until the end for a playoff spot.

Final conclusion from Zamin sports commentators: Football is not just about 90 minutes of play on the green pitch. Such high culture shown by the national team members at the Azteca Stadium once again demonstrated to the whole world how noble and hospitable the Uzbek people are. The result on the field may be temporary, but such a beautiful impression remains forever. Now we expect a similarly beautiful and victorious game from Fabio Cannavaro's pupils in the next match against Portugal. Forward, Uzbekistan!

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