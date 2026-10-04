83 people, six generations and one household: An unusual family in India

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83 people, six generations and one household: An unusual family in India

The Nagappa family living in the Indian state of India's Andhra Pradesh is drawing widespread attention with their large, close-knit household. A total of 83 people live in this family, uniting representatives of six generations. This was reported by Hindustan Times.

Although family members live in four interconnected houses, they consider themselves a single household. They use a common kitchen, jointly manage income and expenses, and distribute daily chores among themselves.

Feeding such a large family requires a tremendous amount of effort. According to reports, nearly 50 kilograms of rice are cooked every day for everyone in the household. Family members also share housework and agricultural duties among themselves.

The household's income mainly comes from farming and bus transport-related activities. Financial matters within the family are also handled collectively, and important decisions are made in harmony.

At a time when many families prefer to live separately, the Nagappa household stands out for the cooperation and solidarity of six generations living together.

Nagappa familyAndhra PradeshHindustan Timesmulti-generational family
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