83 people under one roof: An unusual family in India is amazing everyone

In the village of Kurlapalli in India, a huge family consisting of 83 people lives harmoniously under one roof. Uniting six generations, the Nagappa family is home to 6 mothers-in-law, 14 daughters-in-law, about 20 children, and other relatives.

The family is headed by two elderly people. Both daily chores and agricultural work in the household are distributed among the family members. Every morning they gather to determine who will be responsible for housework and who will go to the fields.

One of the most notable aspects of the large family is that food for everyone is prepared in a single kitchen. The main part of the family's income comes from farming carried on nearly 50 hectares of land.

Feeding such a large household is not easy either. Especially on holidays, the table is spread even wider: three large sheep and several chickens may be slaughtered for a single meal. At a time when many families prefer to live separately in small households, the Nagappa family remains one of the unusual examples of multi-generational family traditions in India.