Illegal activity uncovered at a hotel in India: Uzbek woman also rescued

·59·World
Illegal activity uncovered at a hotel in India: Uzbek woman also rescued

In India's city of Hyderabad, police, together with the anti-human trafficking unit, conducted a raid at one of the hotels. As a result, a case related to illegal activity was uncovered, and several foreign women were rescued.

According to The Hans India, police detained two men named Rammohan Reddy and Nikhil. They are suspected of renting rooms at the hotel to organize illegal activities and attract clients from various states.

Initial reports stated that all the rescued women were citizens of Uzbekistan. However, later, following checks conducted by Uzbekistan's embassy in India and local police, it was clarified that only one of them is a citizen of Uzbekistan.

To protect the rights and interests of the Uzbek citizen, the embassy established contact with the Hyderabad police. The woman has been placed in a social service institution in the Kukatpally area of the city. Work is currently underway to repatriate her to Uzbekistan.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident in accordance with Indian legislation, and investigative actions are ongoing.

HyderabadHuman traffickingEmbassy of UzbekistanIndia
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Uzbekistan citizen rescued from a brothel in IndiaUzbekistan citizen rescued from a brothel in IndiaYesterday 20:13Putin becomes the center of attention upon arrival in India (video)Putin becomes the center of attention upon arrival in India (video)11 September 16:26Fisherman rescued alive in the ocean after eight daysFisherman rescued alive in the ocean after eight days9 September 14:47Mass poisoning of tourists at a hotel in TurkeyMass poisoning of tourists at a hotel in Turkey22 July 15:17Fake police station operating for eight months in an Indian hotel exposedFake police station operating for eight months in an Indian hotel exposed17 September 15:52Tourist boat sinks off coast of Indonesia: 19 people rescued (video)Tourist boat sinks off coast of Indonesia: 19 people rescued (video)30 September 08:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son