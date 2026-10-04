Illegal activity uncovered at a hotel in India: Uzbek woman also rescued

In India's city of Hyderabad, police, together with the anti-human trafficking unit, conducted a raid at one of the hotels. As a result, a case related to illegal activity was uncovered, and several foreign women were rescued.

According to The Hans India, police detained two men named Rammohan Reddy and Nikhil. They are suspected of renting rooms at the hotel to organize illegal activities and attract clients from various states.

Initial reports stated that all the rescued women were citizens of Uzbekistan. However, later, following checks conducted by Uzbekistan's embassy in India and local police, it was clarified that only one of them is a citizen of Uzbekistan.

To protect the rights and interests of the Uzbek citizen, the embassy established contact with the Hyderabad police. The woman has been placed in a social service institution in the Kukatpally area of the city. Work is currently underway to repatriate her to Uzbekistan.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident in accordance with Indian legislation, and investigative actions are ongoing.