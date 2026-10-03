Uzbekistan citizen rescued from a brothel in India

Police in Hyderabad, India, uncovered illegal activities operating in one of the hotels and rescued six foreign women. Initially, reports circulated that all of them were citizens of Uzbekistan. However, this information was later clarified.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, as a result of checks conducted between the Embassy of Uzbekistan in India and local police, it was determined that only one of the rescued women is a citizen of Uzbekistan. The remaining two women turned out to be citizens of another state.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident under the relevant legislation of India, and investigative actions are ongoing. Local police have arrested two suspects believed to be involved in the illegal activities at the hotel.

To protect the rights and interests of the Uzbek citizen, official communication has been established by the embassy with the Hyderabad police. With the participation of the embassy, the citizen was placed in a social services shelter in the Kukatpally area of the city.

Currently, appropriate work is being carried out on the issue of returning her to Uzbekistan. The situation has been taken under the control of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in India.