Manchester City and Norway national team top scorer Erling Haaland is setting records not only on the football pitch in his home country, but also changing the dynamics of the entire consumer market. According to the influential British publication talkSPORT, the star striker's involvement led to a sharp and unprecedented surge in regular carrot sales across Norway.

Food market analysts view this phenomenon as a modern marketing phenomenon — the powerful psychological impact that famous athletes have on society's habits.

+600 tons of products and a 25 percent jump

According to calculations published by leading Norwegian food expert Iselin Sagen, the figures surprised even experts:

25 percent growth: In July 2026, the volume of carrot sales in the country increased by a quarter compared to the same period last year;

An additional 600 tons: To meet consumer demand, an additional approximately 600 tons of carrots were supplied to the market beyond the usual amount.

Haaland in a truck: How the commercial worked?

Sagen noted that this unexpected jump is directly behind the mass advertising campaign featuring Erling Haaland:

Commercial content: In the video clip regularly broadcast on local television on the eve of the World Cup matches, Haaland is depicted eating a carrot with appetite while riding in a truck;

Role model for youth: "It is difficult to scientifically prove that this is exclusively his contribution, but the fact is that Haaland is a huge role model for youth and adults in Norway. Many imitate his lifestyle, diet, and nutrition. He was at the center of this campaign, and the result was obvious," Iselin Sagen commented on the situation.

High productivity on the pitch as well

The 26-year-old Norwegian striker, who has become an advocate of proper nutrition and a healthy lifestyle, is also flawlessly fulfilling his role as a goal machine on the green pitch:

This season, Haaland managed to score 5 goals in the first 5 matches played in the English Premier League;

The forward currently firmly maintains the sole leadership in the EPL top scorers race.

The Erling Haaland phenomenon once again proved that the status of a true global superstar not only calls millions of fans to stadiums, but can also easily shape healthy eating trends throughout an entire country.