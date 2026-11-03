Erling Haaland's father speaks out on the risk of Manchester City being expelled from the Premier League

As the potential relegation of Manchester City from the Premier League — the biggest financial scandal in the history of English football — takes center stage, Alf-Inge Haaland, father of the team's star player Erling Haaland, has officially commented on the turmoil surrounding the club for the first time.

In an interview with the British newspaper The Sun, the former footballer stated that the situation is being covered in an overly one-sided manner in the press, emphasizing that it is unfair to hold the current squad of players accountable for mistakes made years ago.

"The media is reporting one-sidedly": What did Haaland's father say?

Commenting on his son's mental state and the situation within the team, Alf-Inge Haaland addressed the pressure from the media:

Doubt regarding the impartiality of information: "I don't know anything other than what is written in the press. There is a lot of information there, and in my opinion, the situation is being covered in a one-sided way. Therefore, we hope that the club's case will be reviewed fully and fairly," said the elder Haaland;

Erling's position: Responding to rumors about the striker's potential departure from the club, his father commented: "Erling is currently only thinking about playing football and giving his all on the pitch. That is exactly where his focus lies."

"It is unfair to punish today for things that happened many years ago"

Discussing the potential harsh sanctions that could be applied to the "Citizens," Alf-Inge Haaland hinted that the target of the punishment is being chosen incorrectly:

The innocence of the current generation: "Yes, in a sense, one could consider it unfair that current players have to face punishment for things that happened many years ago," he noted;

Confidence in the appeal: He also added that one must wait for the conclusion of the appeal process: "City believes they have very serious evidence to prove their full innocence. Therefore, it is necessary to wait for the final decision without rushing."

Guilty on 114 out of 115 counts: How serious is the situation?

The charges brought against Manchester City are shaking the entire football community:

Scale of financial violations: According to Premier League investigations, the English giant regularly violated Financial Fair Play and reporting rules between 2009 and 2018;

Independent commission's verdict: In September 2026, an independent commission concluded its review of the 115 charges brought by the Premier League in February 2023. The commission found the club guilty on 114 out of 115 counts ;

Appeal and risk of relegation: Manchester City has filed an appeal against the commission's decision to a higher authority. If the decision stands, the club faces not only heavy fines and points deductions but also the risk of being relegated directly to the Championship or lower divisions.

This scandal surrounding the English football giant is expected to have a direct impact not only on the club's status but also on the future of world stars like Erling Haaland at the Etihad.