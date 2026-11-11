Why has Manchester City goalscorer Erling Haaland become interested in ancient manuscripts?

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Why has Manchester City goalscorer Erling Haaland become interested in ancient manuscripts?

One of world football's most prolific goalscorers, Manchester City and Norway national team star Erling Haaland has revealed an unexpected side of himself to his fans. The forward, nicknamed the "modern Viking" due to his physical power and combative style on the football pitch, spoke about his deep interest in ancient manuscripts and Norwegian history.

The 1594 "Royal Sagas" and an exhibition in his hometown

In the Tima municipality, where Haaland spent his childhood, a special exhibition was organized to mark the acquisition of a rare example of Norway's national heritage — the book "Royal Sagas," published in 1594. The footballer, who participated in the exhibition's presentation, emphasized that the lifestyle of his ancestors and historical sources have inspired him since childhood.

The famous Norwegian publication VG quoted the forward's sincere words at the exhibition:

"I have always been interested in Viking history. This history, the everyday objects of that era, and the ships are incredibly fascinating to me. I am living my dream, but unfortunately, not everyone gets such an opportunity. I have witnessed how books help many people to dream and turn those dreams into reality."

Indicator / Information

Details

Protagonist

Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway NT)

Event location

Tima municipality (Norway)

Main historical source

"Royal Sagas" work

Book publication date

1594 (432-year-old rare manuscript)

Historical significance

One of the primary sources on Norway and the Viking state

Source

VG publication

A spiritual persona off the pitch

The "Royal Sagas" is one of the most valuable literary and historical monuments reflecting the history of Norwegian statehood, medieval rulers, and Scandinavian warriors.

Haaland's initiative and focus on reading have once again shown that he is not only a star loved by millions of fans but also a person who approaches his national roots and cultural heritage with great respect.

In your opinion, how much does the promotion of history and national values by modern sports stars influence the upbringing of the younger generation? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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