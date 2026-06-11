The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted on the green pitches of North America, has officially kicked off! As the Uzbekistan national team makes its historic debut in the final tournament, the global media is closely following our stars. Notably, the management of the renowned Turkish club Basaksehir has shared encouraging and positive remarks about our country's rising football star and fan favorite, Abbosbek Fayzullayev.

In a statement to the Turkish media, the Istanbul club's official spokesperson, Gökhan Yılmaz, praised the potential of the talented Uzbek player and expressed great confidence in him:

“We wish all five of our club's players participating in this World Cup the best of luck. Among them, we expect a meaningful and worthy performance from Abbosbek Fayzullayev for his national team. We fully believe in his potential and his magical movements on the pitch. We hope that he will represent not only Uzbekistan but also the name of Basaksehir to the world in this prestigious tournament,” said Gökhan Yılmaz.

As fans are well aware, the 'White Wolves' led by Fabio Cannavaro will begin their historic journey in Group K. Our representatives will compete for a spot in the next round against one of the world's football giants, Portugal led by Cristiano Ronaldo, the intense South American side Colombia, and the resilient Democratic Republic of the Congo from Africa. In such a difficult and intriguing group, the fast and unpredictable moves of creative midfielders like Abbosbek Fayzullayev are crucial for our team.

It is worth noting that the 2026 World Cup matches kicked off today, June 11, and will continue until July 19. We believe that our heroes like Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev will create a new history on these pitches!

Follow the details of Abbosbek Fayzullayev's first historic World Cup match, exclusive news from the Basaksehir camp, and all the hottest updates from the tournament with us on Zamin!