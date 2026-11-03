Surprising caution in China: Why are butcher tools being locked up?

In Shenzhen, a major technological and economic hub in China, unprecedented security measures have been implemented ahead of a potential high-level dialogue involving the leaders of three major nations — Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping.

According to photos and videos circulating in local media and on social networks, the control over any bladed, cutting, and cold weapons in the city's markets and retail outlets has reached a surprising level: butcher knives, axes, and cutters at meat stalls have been secured to boards and tables with special chains, steel wires, and padlocks.

Strict measures: Why were even butcher knives locked up?

The images, which have sparked heated discussions online, demonstrate the high level of caution exercised by Chinese security services:

Chained knives: At meat stalls, large butcher knives are secured to wooden blocks using sturdy safety cables and locks, making it completely impossible to remove them from their designated area or take them away;

Strict accounting of bladed tools: Restrictions have been placed on the open sale of kitchen knives, scissors, and other cutting items in shops around the areas where summit events are held, and sellers are required to strictly adhere to regulations;

Enhanced regime across the city: In addition to the control of cold weapons, police patrols on the streets, document check posts, and the sensitivity of street surveillance cameras have been raised to the highest level.

Global summit and China's security standard

This meeting expected in Shenzhen is anticipated to be a turning point for global politics and the economy: