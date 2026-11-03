Will the leaders of Russia, the USA, and China gather at one table in November?

Preparations have officially begun for high-level negotiations that could mark a massive turning point in global politics. In an interview with the influential British publication Financial Times, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that diplomatic efforts are underway to organize a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, the USA, and China — Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping.

This historic summit is planned to be held in November on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

"Preparations are already underway": The Kremlin and the positions of the parties

The agenda for the diplomatic negotiations is being actively discussed:

Official statement from the Kremlin: "Work is already underway to organize such a meeting," stated Dmitry Peskov;

China's cautious diplomacy: In response to a question from the FT, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Beijing is in regular contact with the relevant parties regarding a meeting between the leaders of China and Russia, but has so far refrained from openly mentioning a trilateral format involving Trump;

Inquiry to the White House: The Financial Times has sent an official request to the US administration regarding the details of the upcoming meeting and Washington's final plans.

APEC summit venue: The main intrigue of November

The likelihood of this meeting taking place is being reinforced by a series of diplomatic steps:

Time and place of the forum: The next APEC leaders' summit will be held on November 18–19 in Shenzhen, China's technological hub;

Trump's initiative: Previously, Donald Trump had expressed the idea of holding a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Russia and China on Chinese territory;

Communication through special envoys: Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov noted that during his meeting with US leader's special envoy Steve Witkoff, Vladimir Putin explored the possibilities of holding a trilateral dialogue with Xi Jinping and Trump within the framework of the November forum;

Final agreement pending: Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Andrey Rudenko noted that no final official confirmation has been signed regarding a face-to-face dialogue between the leaders, but discussions are continuing intensively.

If the leaders of the three major nuclear powers gather at one table, it is expected to become the most significant geopolitical event of the last decade and a decisive step in easing complex crises in international relations.