Putin Orders Jobs for Soldiers Returning from the Front

·18·World
Putin Orders Jobs for Soldiers Returning from the Front

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the country's government must begin serious preparations now to receive the large number of servicemen returning from the war zone and provide them with decent jobs. Speaking at a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects, the Kremlin leader stressed the need to resolve this issue in advance.

“They will return with healthy ambitions”: Putin’s key statement

The Russian president addressed the main social and economic challenges society will face after the end of hostilities:

“There is another serious issue that will certainly arise. It is the return of our young men from the front lines after the special military operation ends. There will be many of them, and they will need jobs. They will return to society with healthy ambitions. This is a major and serious task, which is why we must prepare thoroughly in advance,” he said Vladimir Putin.

Key areas for the rehabilitation and reintegration of servicemen

Area

Planned measures

Main objective

Provide the large number of servicemen returning from the front with decent jobs

Social support

Provide comprehensive state assistance to war veterans and their family members

Integration into society

Create employment opportunities in the public and private sectors while taking servicemen’s healthy ambitions into account

Preparation timeline

Plan in advance before the conflict comes to a complete end

Supporting families — a top priority

Vladimir Putin noted that social and financial support for war veterans and their family members would remain one of the top priorities of state policy. Experts believe that the return of hundreds of thousands of servicemen to civilian life could become a major challenge for Russia’s economy and labor market.

In your opinion, how will the return of large numbers of servicemen from the front lines to civilian life, and providing them with jobs, affect Russia’s labor market?

Share your analysis and opinions in the comments, and share this news with your loved ones to stay informed about important political and economic developments!

Vladimir PutinRussiaKremlin
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