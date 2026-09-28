A dog riding a scooter appears in Tashkent: A social media trend (video)

An unusual video clip spread from the National Cynology Center in the capital of Uzbekistan has captured the attention of the entire internet community. A service dog (Malinois breed) being trained at the center has mastered riding a scooter just like humans, steering the handlebars with its front paws and pushing off the ground with its hind leg.

In addition, the four-legged hero demonstrated complex acrobatic skills, such as maintaining balance like a tightrope walker on a thin rope stretched between trees. The video gained thousands of views in a short time on social media, sparking sincere and debated questions among users such as, "Why does this service dog need to ride a scooter?"

"Skills on a scooter, tightrope walking on a rope, and recognition": 5 key points of the unique video

The most important official information regarding the footage spread from the National Cynology Center:

Fully mastered scooter riding: The dog places its front paws on the scooter handlebars and independently moves by pushing off with its hind leg;

Tightrope walking and unique balance: The service dog can move while flawlessly maintaining its weight on a thin rope high above the ground;

Belgian Shepherd (Malinois) school: The dog is being trained, recognized as a breed with the highest intelligence in service and special operations;

Harmony between cynologist and dog: The military cynologist's commands and reward method showed that complete trust has been established with the animal;

Viral discussion on the internet: The video spread instantly, becoming the most-viewed content in the national segment of social media.

Service dog training: A comparison of standard dressage and new skills

Comparative analysis of non-traditional exercises at the Cynology Center:

Types of skills and exercises Standard service dog training Elements demonstrated in this video Movement and transport Walking, jumping over obstacles Independent movement on a two-wheeled scooter Maintaining balance Crossing a log or wide plank Walking on a thin rope stretched between trees (tightrope walking) Obedience and communication Voice and hand gesture commands Operating complex engineering devices Psychological resilience Getting used to loud noises and gunfire Maintaining composure in unexpected and unusual environments Reward method Giving treats and praise Cynologist's affection, play, and complete psychological bond

Cynology and behavioral expertise: Why are service dogs taught to ride scooters?

Conclusions of professional cynologists, zoopsychologists, and specialists in the special field:

"Vestibular apparatus and extreme balance": Moving on a scooter and walking on a thin rope are not just an entertaining show; such exercises maximally develop the dog's vestibular apparatus (balance center); this is of decisive importance when conducting rescue operations over earthquake rubble, narrow pipes, and tall buildings;

Intellectual load and brain activity: Belgian Shepherds have very high energy, and their minds must be regularly fatigued with complex and unusual tasks; mastering new mechanisms sharply increases the dog's mental potential;

Absolute trust with the cynologist: Such complex movements are performed only if the dog completely trusts its owner; the sincere communication of the trainer in military uniform with his dog proves that the professional level of the Uzbek cynology school is high.

How useful do you think it is for service dogs to master such unusual and complex skills in emergency situations? What impression did this creative approach in the field of cynology in Uzbekistan leave on you? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this uplifting yet astonishing article with your friends!