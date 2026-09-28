A dog riding a scooter appears in Tashkent: A social media trend (video)

·58·Society
A dog riding a scooter appears in Tashkent: A social media trend (video)

An unusual video clip spread from the National Cynology Center in the capital of Uzbekistan has captured the attention of the entire internet community. A service dog (Malinois breed) being trained at the center has mastered riding a scooter just like humans, steering the handlebars with its front paws and pushing off the ground with its hind leg.

In addition, the four-legged hero demonstrated complex acrobatic skills, such as maintaining balance like a tightrope walker on a thin rope stretched between trees. The video gained thousands of views in a short time on social media, sparking sincere and debated questions among users such as, "Why does this service dog need to ride a scooter?"

"Skills on a scooter, tightrope walking on a rope, and recognition": 5 key points of the unique video

The most important official information regarding the footage spread from the National Cynology Center:

  • Fully mastered scooter riding: The dog places its front paws on the scooter handlebars and independently moves by pushing off with its hind leg;

  • Tightrope walking and unique balance: The service dog can move while flawlessly maintaining its weight on a thin rope high above the ground;

  • Belgian Shepherd (Malinois) school: The dog is being trained, recognized as a breed with the highest intelligence in service and special operations;

  • Harmony between cynologist and dog: The military cynologist's commands and reward method showed that complete trust has been established with the animal;

  • Viral discussion on the internet: The video spread instantly, becoming the most-viewed content in the national segment of social media.

Service dog training: A comparison of standard dressage and new skills

Comparative analysis of non-traditional exercises at the Cynology Center:

Types of skills and exercises

Standard service dog training

Elements demonstrated in this video

Movement and transport

Walking, jumping over obstacles

Independent movement on a two-wheeled scooter

Maintaining balance

Crossing a log or wide plank

Walking on a thin rope stretched between trees (tightrope walking)

Obedience and communication

Voice and hand gesture commands

Operating complex engineering devices

Psychological resilience

Getting used to loud noises and gunfire

Maintaining composure in unexpected and unusual environments

Reward method

Giving treats and praise

Cynologist's affection, play, and complete psychological bond

Cynology and behavioral expertise: Why are service dogs taught to ride scooters?

Conclusions of professional cynologists, zoopsychologists, and specialists in the special field:

  • "Vestibular apparatus and extreme balance": Moving on a scooter and walking on a thin rope are not just an entertaining show; such exercises maximally develop the dog's vestibular apparatus (balance center); this is of decisive importance when conducting rescue operations over earthquake rubble, narrow pipes, and tall buildings;

  • Intellectual load and brain activity: Belgian Shepherds have very high energy, and their minds must be regularly fatigued with complex and unusual tasks; mastering new mechanisms sharply increases the dog's mental potential;

  • Absolute trust with the cynologist: Such complex movements are performed only if the dog completely trusts its owner; the sincere communication of the trainer in military uniform with his dog proves that the professional level of the Uzbek cynology school is high.

How useful do you think it is for service dogs to master such unusual and complex skills in emergency situations? What impression did this creative approach in the field of cynology in Uzbekistan leave on you? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this uplifting yet astonishing article with your friends!

National Cynology CenterMalinois breedscooterViral video
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

"The guy who turned his neck 180 degrees": the truth behind the viral video (video)"The guy who turned his neck 180 degrees": the truth behind the viral video (video)19 September 12:45Yurent limits speed of traffic violators via rating systemYurent limits speed of traffic violators via rating system30 July 20:58Online retailer Samokat tests delivery using robot couriersOnline retailer Samokat tests delivery using robot couriers7 July 16:22Whoosh Service Continues to Grow: Micromobility Market Enters New StageWhoosh Service Continues to Grow: Micromobility Market Enters New Stage18 June 03:55Yurent Improves Scooter Accuracy with New Generation IoT ModulesYurent Improves Scooter Accuracy with New Generation IoT Modules17 June 23:22New order on Tashkent streets: special lanes for bicycles and scooters appearNew order on Tashkent streets: special lanes for bicycles and scooters appear21 September 11:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan