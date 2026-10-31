Seal rolling in autumn leaves watched 10 million times in three days (video)

·6·World
Seal rolling in autumn leaves watched 10 million times in three days (video)

A seal welcoming the autumn season in a unique way in Poland has become a favorite among internet users. A video showing the animal happily rolling around among colorful fallen leaves has captured the attention of millions of people in a short time.

The administration of the zoo in the city of Borysew posted a video featuring a 26-year-old seal named David on social media. In it, the marine animal can be seen frolicking on autumn leaves and rolling around among the foliage with delight.

Interestingly, the clip was watched more than 10 million times in just three days after it was posted. Zoo staff stated that they did not expect such great interest in the video.

Some internet users doubted the authenticity of the footage, speculating that it might have been created using artificial intelligence.

In response to these suspicions, the zoo administration released another video featuring David. In this way, they tried to show that the seal's playful movements among the autumn leaves were real.

David's simple autumn activity caused a great stir on social media and lifted the spirits of thousands of people.

PolandBorysew ZooDavid the sealviral video
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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