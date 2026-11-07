Chickens' "volleyball game" sparks heated discussion among internet users (video)

·82·World
Chickens' "volleyball game" sparks heated discussion among internet users (video)

A video showing chickens moving as if they are participating in a volleyball match has gone viral on social media, sparking heated discussions among users.

In the video, the birds appear as if they are divided into two teams. They take turns running toward the ball in the middle, attempting to hit it with their beaks. The chickens' movements give viewers the impression of watching an actual sports competition.

The footage did not go unnoticed by internet users. Many reacted to the video with humor, attempting to relate the birds' movements to the rules of a volleyball game.

For instance, one user joked, "The losing team becomes chicken feed." Another left a sarcastic comment: "After all, a single player isn't allowed to hit the ball twice!"

Due to the chickens' unusual behavior and the funny comments it has received, the video is lifting the spirits of many viewers on social media.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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